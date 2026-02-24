Rice Partnership LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Rice Partnership LLC reduced its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for about 1.3% of Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 225.0% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total value of $4,156,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,891,091.62. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teyin M. Liu purchased 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $337.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,910,012.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 14,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,823,471.70. The trade was a 428.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Micron Technology from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $420.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $455.50. The company has a market capitalization of $473.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $354.95 and a 200 day moving average of $245.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 4.37%.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.