Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Purchased by First Financial Bankshares Inc

First Financial Bankshares Inc raised its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 152.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $210.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.12. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $242.80. The stock has a market cap of $148.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.09. Danaher had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total transaction of $274,573.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,642.99. This trade represents a 20.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Argus set a $265.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.86.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

