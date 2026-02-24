Lcnb Corp Sells 5,800 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Lcnb Corp reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 36.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,936,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,081,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,785 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,419,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,757,000 after purchasing an additional 920,045 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,675,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,240,000 after purchasing an additional 86,695 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,031,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,163 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,330,594,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $168.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.20. The stock has a market cap of $230.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.40. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.83%.

PepsiCo News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

See Also

