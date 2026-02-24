Lcnb Corp Sells 5,800 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Lcnb Corp reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 36.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,936,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,081,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,785 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,419,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,757,000 after purchasing an additional 920,045 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,675,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,240,000 after purchasing an additional 86,695 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,031,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,163 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,330,594,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Price Performance
PEP stock opened at $168.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.20. The stock has a market cap of $230.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.40. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
PepsiCo announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.83%.
PepsiCo News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:
- Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target to $165 (from $162), kept a Hold rating and cited management’s “turnaround” color and reiterated 2026 targets — a near-term catalyst supporting investor confidence. TD Cowen Lifts PT on PepsiCo (PEP) to $165 From $162 – Here’s Why
- Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo is pushing brand and product momentum with new marketing (Sting’s sonic branding tied to cricket) and limited-edition flavors (three Super Mario Galaxy–themed drinks), which can boost short-term volumes and consumer engagement. PepsiCo’s Sting bets on sonic branding as it turns cricket’s sixes into sound PepsiCo releases three new out-of-this-world flavors inspired by Super Mario Galaxy
- Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo is accelerating functional beverages and snacks to capture health-driven growth beyond traditional soda/snack categories — a strategic growth lever investors view positively for margin expansion and revenue diversification. Can Functional Snacks and Drinks Power PepsiCo’s Next Leg Up?
- Neutral Sentiment: PepsiCo expanded retail reach in Pakistan via a partnership with Mehmood Pharmacy — a local distribution play that helps top-line growth in an emerging market but is unlikely to move global margins materially near term. PepsiCo International Announces Strategic Partnership with Mehmood Pharmacy to Strengthen Retail Presence in Pakistan
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry coverage highlights a $330bn functional-food trend that big CPGs (including PepsiCo) are backing — supportive for long-term thesis but not an immediate earnings swing. Inside the $330bn functional food frenzy fuelled by PepsiCo, Coke & Nestlé
- Negative Sentiment: Reports say major packaged-food companies, including PepsiCo, have cut or extended price reductions to counter falling volumes as grocery bills climbed — this can boost near-term volumes but compresses margins and earnings per share. Foodmakers Slash Prices After Grocery Bills Climb 26%
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut FY2026 EPS estimates for PepsiCo, signaling analyst skepticism about near-term margin recovery and growth pacing — a direct headwind to valuation. FY2026 EPS Estimates for PepsiCo Decreased by Zacks Research
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.00.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.
Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.
