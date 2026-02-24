Rice Partnership LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Rice Partnership LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 2.4% of Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $16,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,256,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,759,000 after acquiring an additional 427,736 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,768,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,105,000 after purchasing an additional 616,717 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,923,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,892,000 after purchasing an additional 112,152 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,426,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,292,000 after purchasing an additional 21,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,370,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,509,000 after purchasing an additional 86,539 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $373.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.89. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $264.17 and a 12-month high of $382.34.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

