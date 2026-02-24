Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMD opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $11.30.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc (NYSE: EMD) is a closed-end management investment company launched in December 2004 and managed by Western Asset Management Company, a global fixed-income specialist. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income by investing primarily in debt securities issued by sovereign, quasi-sovereign and corporate issuers in emerging markets. Its diversified approach combines top-down macroeconomic analysis with bottom-up credit research to identify attractive risk-adjusted opportunities across developing economies.

EMD’s portfolio spans a wide range of instruments, including sovereign government bonds, supranational obligations, corporate credits and other fixed-income securities.

