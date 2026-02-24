First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires 508,205 Shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF $FTCB

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB – Free Report) by 963.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 560,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508,205 shares during the quarter. First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF makes up about 1.0% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 0.75% of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF worth $11,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000.

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTCB stock opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.30.

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th.

The First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (FTCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities of various maturities from around the world, including emerging markets. FTCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

