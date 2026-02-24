Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2026

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCYGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0811 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.03.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2034. BSCY was launched on Jun 12, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

See Also

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.