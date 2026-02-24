Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0811 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.03.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2034. BSCY was launched on Jun 12, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

