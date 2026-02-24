M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Buys 52,687 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 68.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,687 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for approximately 1.5% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $7,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.3% in the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.6% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on NVO shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.07.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 16.3%

NVO opened at $39.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.23. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $39.34 and a one year high of $93.80. The stock has a market cap of $177.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 68.91% and a net margin of 33.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.2751 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 541.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Key Novo Nordisk A/S News

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

