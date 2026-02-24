First American Trust FSB Takes $5.32 Million Position in The Boeing Company $BA

First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,658 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,322,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $150.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $245.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.14.
Key Boeing News
Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Large commercial and defense orders strengthen Boeing’s backlog and defense positioning; several analyst roundups list BA among top military-technology picks with upside potential, supporting longer?term revenue visibility. Is The Boeing Company (BA) The Best Military Technology Stock To Buy Right Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical analysis: charts show a pullback from January highs; traders are watching Fibonacci levels and moving averages for support before any resumed uptrend — this explains some short-term selling and consolidation. Boeing (BA) Price Forecast: Bull Trend Faces Key Support Test
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and volatility commentary: analysts note conflicting fair?value estimates and recent swings (mixed week/month performance vs. stronger 90?day and 1?yr returns), which is keeping BA on investors’ radars and adding to trading volatility. Boeing (BA) Valuation In Focus After Recent Share Price Swings And Conflicting Fair Value Estimates
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/trade backdrop: recent U.S.–China tariff/legal moves are changing trade dynamics ahead of high?level talks — this broader geopolitics shift could affect supply chains and demand but is currently a source of uncertainty rather than a clear headwind or tailwind. Xi Gains Leverage Before Trump Summit After Tariff Reversal
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry & partner news: BAE Systems’ electromagnetic?attack tests, Astronics’ earnings preview, Ryanair positioning and British Airways route deployments (787?10 usage) are industry signals but don’t directly alter Boeing’s near?term fundamentals; they contribute to sector sentiment. BAE Systems demonstrates modular airborne electromagnetic attack capabilities at U.S. Air Force test events Astronics Q4 Earnings Loom: Should You Buy the Stock Ahead of Results? Should Investors Buy RYAAY Post a Bullish Fiscal 2026 Traffic Outlook? British Airways’ longest nonstop routes with the Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner in 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Delivery data drove selling: a newly disclosed 737 MAX delivery count prompted profit?taking and renewed scrutiny of near?term delivery cadence, which directly pressured the stock today. Boeing Stock (NYSE:BA) Slips as 737 MAX Delivery Count Emerges
Boeing Stock Performance
BA opened at $230.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $180.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.60 and a beta of 1.15. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $254.35.
Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $10.32. The firm had revenue of $23.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.41 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.90) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Boeing
In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total value of $2,456,193.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,781.08. The trade was a 41.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $644,516.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,300. This represents a 18.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,509 shares of company stock valued at $4,629,316. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
About Boeing
Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.
Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Boeing
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Elon’s Secret AI Partner?
- Silver $500? The “Deficit Math” says it’s possible.
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.