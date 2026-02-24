First American Trust FSB Takes $5.32 Million Position in The Boeing Company $BA

First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,658 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,322,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $150.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $245.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.14.

Key Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $230.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $180.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.60 and a beta of 1.15. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $254.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $10.32. The firm had revenue of $23.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.41 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.90) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total value of $2,456,193.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,781.08. The trade was a 41.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $644,516.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,300. This represents a 18.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,509 shares of company stock valued at $4,629,316. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.