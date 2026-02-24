Monetta Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,500 CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Monetta Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreWeave by 109.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,433,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,275,000 after buying an additional 3,888,164 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,562,000. Munro Partners boosted its stake in CoreWeave by 5,272.4% during the 3rd quarter. Munro Partners now owns 616,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,366,000 after acquiring an additional 605,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CoreWeave by 142.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,809,000 after purchasing an additional 420,915 shares during the period. Finally, Lmdagg L.L.C. bought a new stake in CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,030,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on CoreWeave from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Truist Financial began coverage on CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.45.

CoreWeave Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWV opened at $90.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.08 and its 200-day moving average is $100.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion and a PE ratio of -62.65. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $187.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreWeave

In related news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 281,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $26,597,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 33,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.73, for a total value of $3,055,984.95. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,820,751 shares of company stock worth $407,231,149.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

