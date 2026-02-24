Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Makes New Investment in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,454,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,227,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,650,543,000 after purchasing an additional 597,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,430,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,590,147,000 after buying an additional 286,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $685,662,000 after buying an additional 103,595 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in American Water Works by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,926,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,951,000 after buying an additional 179,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,442,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,817,000 after acquiring an additional 494,868 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $149.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Bank of America raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Mizuho set a $145.00 target price on American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.89.

American Water Works Stock Up 2.7%

NYSE:AWK opened at $132.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.28 and a 12-month high of $155.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.77.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc (NYSE: AWK) is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company’s operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.