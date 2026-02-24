Cameco Corporation $CCJ Shares Bought by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its stake in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,701 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Cameco were worth $8,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 110.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Tobam boosted its position in Cameco by 389.1% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCJ has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.20 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.03.

Cameco Stock Down 2.2%

Cameco stock opened at $118.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of 122.30 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.81. Cameco Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $135.24.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $874.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.13 million. Cameco had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long?term and spot contracts.

The company’s operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

