Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) Shares Down 5.1% – Time to Sell?

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Get Free Report) dropped 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.73 and last traded at $32.98. Approximately 2,471 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 73,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.74.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $550.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.58.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bar Harbor Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. The company offers a comprehensive suite of commercial and consumer banking services, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and digital banking capabilities. It serves individuals, small businesses, and corporate clients across its footprint in Maine and New Hampshire, with a network of full-service branch offices and lending centers.

In addition to traditional deposit and loan products, Bar Harbor Bankshares provides specialized financial services such as mortgage lending, commercial real estate financing, equipment loans, and lines of credit tailored to the needs of local businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.