Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TLX) Stock Price Down 6.3% – Here’s Why

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:TLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.5150. Approximately 128,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 199,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Telix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $9.19.

Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $414.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telix Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Telix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 250,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 135,893 shares in the last quarter.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TLX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of molecularly targeted radiopharmaceuticals for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Leveraging expertise in radiochemistry, nuclear medicine and oncology, Telix aims to address unmet clinical needs across a range of tumor types by pairing diagnostic imaging agents with therapeutic radionuclides.

The company’s pipeline spans both imaging and therapeutic candidates.

