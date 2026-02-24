China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

China Construction Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 236,255 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 245% from the previous session’s volume of 68,417 shares.The stock last traded at $20.6365 and had previously closed at $20.80.

Separately, Zacks Research raised China Construction Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $270.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.97.

China Construction Bank Corporation (OTCMKTS:CICHY) is one of the largest commercial banks in China, headquartered in Beijing. The bank provides a broad range of banking and financial services to corporate, institutional and individual customers. It is widely recognized as one of the major state-owned banks in China and has played a significant role in financing infrastructure, real estate and corporate development across the country.

CCB’s core business activities include corporate banking, personal banking and treasury operations.

