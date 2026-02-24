Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Trading Down 5.5% – What’s Next?

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.35 and last traded at $35.3210. 266,449 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 389,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.39.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AORT shares. Wall Street Zen cut Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Artivion from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a report on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of Artivion from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.97.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 176.20 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Artivion had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.21%.The firm had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.42 million. Artivion’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 7,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $331,369.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 156,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,071,012.90. This represents a 4.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 30,921 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $1,408,760.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 800,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,493,241.08. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 42,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,219 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Artivion by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Artivion by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Artivion by 6.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Artivion by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Artivion, Inc (NYSE: AORT) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets implantable tissue products and surgical devices for cardiac and vascular surgery. The company’s portfolio includes biologic implants derived from human and animal tissue, such as allografts and xenografts, as well as synthetic scaffolds and surgical adhesives. These products are designed to repair, reinforce or replace damaged cardiovascular and thoracic tissues during procedures such as aortic repair, heart valve surgery and vascular reconstruction.

Originally founded in 1984 under the name CryoLife, the company rebranded as Artivion in early 2022 to reflect its broader mission in cardiovascular innovation.

