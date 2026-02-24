PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Stock Price Up 8.1% – Should You Buy?

PCCW Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report) rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.88 and last traded at $7.88. Approximately 129 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

PCCW Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) is a Hong Kong–based technology and telecommunications company offering a broad array of connectivity, media and IT solutions. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the group traces its roots to the early 2000s restructuring of the local fixed-line incumbent and has since diversified into broadband, mobile and digital media services under various subsidiaries.

The company’s consumer and enterprise businesses encompass fixed-line telephone, broadband internet access, mobile services and pay-TV.

