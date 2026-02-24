Pop Mart International Group (OTCMKTS:PMRTY) Shares Down 5.4% – Should You Sell?

Pop Mart International Group Limited – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:PMRTY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.67 and last traded at $29.83. 3,903 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 19,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.54.

Pop Mart International Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.70.

Pop Mart International Group Company Profile

Pop Mart International Group Ltd is a leading designer, developer and retailer of collectible art toys and lifestyle products. Founded in Beijing in 2010, the company has built a portfolio of proprietary intellectual property and artist collaborations, with its core business centered on blind-box collectible figurines that combine contemporary design with surprise-driven consumer engagement. Pop Mart’s distinctive toy offerings span a variety of artist-led series and thematic collections, making it a recognized name among collectors and casual consumers alike.

The company’s product lineup features several signature brands, including Pucky, Molly and Dimoo, each characterized by unique aesthetic styles and narrative elements.

