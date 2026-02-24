JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target to $300.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.25% from the company’s previous close.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $243.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $227.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.73.

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $51.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $296.28. 4,788,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,348. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.81. The firm has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.35. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $121.43 and a fifty-two week high of $305.37.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.08. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.68, for a total transaction of $475,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 107,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,636,402.48. This trade represents a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $894,348.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 128,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,090,737.33. The trade was a 3.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,784 shares of company stock worth $16,317,097. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Haven Private LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Reported a standout Q1: revenue grew sharply year-over-year, orders hit record levels, and management raised Q2 and full?year guidance well above Street estimates (Q2 EPS guide ~2.27–2.33 vs. ~1.80 consensus; FY guide lifted above prior views). This beat-and-raise combination is the primary catalyst for the rally. Keysight Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Reported a standout Q1: revenue grew sharply year-over-year, orders hit record levels, and management raised Q2 and full?year guidance well above Street estimates (Q2 EPS guide ~2.27–2.33 vs. ~1.80 consensus; FY guide lifted above prior views). This beat-and-raise combination is the primary catalyst for the rally. Positive Sentiment: AI and data?center demand cited as the main growth driver — analysts and coverage point to Keysight as an AI infrastructure beneficiary (strong semiconductor, test & measurement demand). That narrative is pushing momentum buyers into the stock. Keysight Hits Record High as AI Infrastructure Demand Drives Its Biggest Earnings Beat in Years

AI and data?center demand cited as the main growth driver — analysts and coverage point to Keysight as an AI infrastructure beneficiary (strong semiconductor, test & measurement demand). That narrative is pushing momentum buyers into the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade from Bank of America to Buy with a $340 price target — adds credibility to the upside thesis and likely supported the intraday strength. (Bank of America now sees ~13–14% upside to the new target from current levels.)

Analyst upgrade from Bank of America to Buy with a $340 price target — adds credibility to the upside thesis and likely supported the intraday strength. (Bank of America now sees ~13–14% upside to the new target from current levels.) Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $300 and maintains an Overweight rating — a supportive call but the new target sits roughly near the current trading level, so its incremental impact is smaller. Benzinga

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $300 and maintains an Overweight rating — a supportive call but the new target sits roughly near the current trading level, so its incremental impact is smaller. Negative Sentiment: An insider (SVP Ingrid Estrada) sold 2,000 shares recently; disclosure is routine and the sale size is small relative to her remaining stake, so this is more of a watch item than a fundamental negative. SEC Form 4

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett?Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight’s product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

