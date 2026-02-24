WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $16.9080 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, March 2, 2026 at 1:30 PM ET.

WhiteHorse Finance Price Performance

NASDAQ WHF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.19. 117,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.35. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $11.31. The company has a market cap of $143.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $7.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at WhiteHorse Finance

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, Director John Bolduc bought 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 259,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,595. This trade represents a 5.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joyson Thomas purchased 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $31,559.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,001 shares in the company, valued at $154,227.01. The trade was a 25.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 44,676 shares of company stock worth $310,287. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of WhiteHorse Finance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 92.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 88,659 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter worth $105,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 27.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 231,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 49,893 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 190.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 45,018 shares in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WHF) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm’s primary objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by making debt and equity investments in privately held middle-market companies. WhiteHorse Finance seeks to partner with established businesses across a range of industries, providing flexible financing solutions designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions and recapitalizations.

The company’s investment portfolio predominantly comprises senior secured loans, second-lien debt, subordinated debt and select equity interests.

