Best Toy Stocks To Consider – February 24th

Mattel, Hasbro, and Toyota Motor are the three Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. In investing slang, “toy stocks” refers to small, speculative equities that traders treat like playground investments rather than serious, long-term holdings. They tend to be low-priced, thinly traded or meme-driven shares with high volatility and risk, used for short-term bets or entertainment rather than fundamental-driven portfolio allocation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Mattel (MAT)

Mattel, Inc., a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Hasbro (HAS)

Hasbro, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Toyota Motor (TM)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

