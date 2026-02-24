Best Infrastructure Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 24th

International Business Machines, Coinbase Global, and Vertiv are the three Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that build, maintain, or operate physical systems and networks—such as utilities, transportation, energy, communications, water and waste systems, and construction and engineering firms—essential to economic activity. Investors view them as cash-flow-oriented, often dividend-paying and relatively defensive holdings whose performance is influenced by government spending, regulation, long-term capital investment cycles, and interest-rate changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

International Business Machines (IBM)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

