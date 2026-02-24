EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EVER. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $28.00 price target on EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of EverQuote from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on shares of EverQuote from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

Get EverQuote alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EverQuote

EverQuote Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.73. 1,931,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,346. The company has a market cap of $565.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.50. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $30.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.30.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $195.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.82 million. EverQuote had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 38.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that EverQuote will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $51,460.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,884.87. This represents a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 5,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $143,010.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 101,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,155.15. The trade was a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,122,957. Company insiders own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 11.2% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 689,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after acquiring an additional 69,668 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 475,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 128,426 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in EverQuote by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 114,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 49,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in EverQuote by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 416,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 53,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

More EverQuote News

Here are the key news stories impacting EverQuote this week:

About EverQuote

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online insurance marketplace that connects consumers with insurance providers across the United States. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company leverages proprietary technology to match individuals seeking coverage with insurers offering competitive rates. Since its initial public offering in 2020, EverQuote has focused on expanding its digital platform and enhancing the efficiency of its lead-generation processes.

The company’s core business centers on a quote-comparison engine for personal auto, home, and health insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.