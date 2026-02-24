Super Micro Computer (SMCI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/15/2026 – Super Micro Computer was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.

2/4/2026 – Super Micro Computer was given a new $33.00 price target by Mizuho.

2/4/2026 – Super Micro Computer was given a new $38.00 price target by Barclays PLC. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Super Micro Computer had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.00 to $27.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Super Micro Computer had its price target lowered by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $50.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Super Micro Computer had its price target lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $42.00 to $37.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Super Micro Computer had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $51.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Super Micro Computer had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2026 – Super Micro Computer had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2026 – Super Micro Computer was given a new $26.00 price target by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/9/2026 – Super Micro Computer was given a new $31.00 price target by Mizuho. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Super Micro Computer had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

