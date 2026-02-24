OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Director Purchases 10,420 Shares

OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) Director Lyle Ganske bought 10,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.99 per share, with a total value of $500,055.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,420 shares in the company, valued at $500,055.80. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

OGE Energy Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE OGE traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.52. OGE Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $48.72.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. OGE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.480 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OGE shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on OGE Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Friday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OGE

Institutional Trading of OGE Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dean Capital Management grew its stake in OGE Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 45,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $620,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,995,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,199,000 after purchasing an additional 199,719 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,213 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) is an energy and infrastructure holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its principal subsidiary, Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, the company provides regulated electric service to residential, commercial and industrial customers across Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Its diversified generation mix includes coal, natural gas and wind-powered facilities, complemented by ongoing investments in grid modernization and smart technology to enhance reliability and customer satisfaction.

In addition to its core electric utility operations, OGE Energy Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.