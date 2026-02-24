Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BIP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$54.03 and last traded at C$53.70, with a volume of 104043 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$52.97.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 59.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.32 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 0.9401645 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is a Bermuda exempted limited partnership that owns and operates quality, long-life assets that generate stable cash flows, by virtue of barriers to entry or other characteristics tend to appreciate in value over time. It focuses on acquiring infrastructure assets that have low maintenance capital costs and high barriers to entry. The company’s segments consist of Utilities, Transport, Midstream, and Data. Geographically, it generates maximum revenue from Brazil and also has a presence in Australia, Colombia, United Kingdom, Canada, United States of America, Chile, Peru, India, and other countries.

