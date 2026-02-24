Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 24th (ACVA, ADEA, ADSK, ALSN, AXGN, BBY, BLZE, BMRN, BNL, BSY)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, February 24th:

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) had its price target lowered by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $17.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $20.00 to $30.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA)

had its price target boosted by BWS Financial from $24.00 to $30.00. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $375.00 to $330.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $115.00 to $135.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) had its target price increased by Citizens Jmp from $34.00 to $42.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $80.00 to $70.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $9.00 to $7.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $20.00 to $21.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its target price reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $58.00 to $50.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $40.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price lowered by BNP Paribas Exane from $160.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $55.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $400.00 to $300.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $580.00 to $500.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $580.00 to $480.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $62.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $145.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target boosted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price increased by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $90.00 to $100.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $47.00 to $45.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target increased by Capital One Financial Corporation from $55.00 to $58.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $54.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its target price reduced by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $36.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target increased by Evercore Inc from $364.00 to $380.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price boosted by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $317.00 to $371.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $61.00 to $80.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $300.00 to $250.00. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $16.50 to $13.25. Citigroup Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $211.00 to $204.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $819.00 to $720.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $700.00 to $425.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $38.00 to $31.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $7.25 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $405.00 to $380.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $300.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $95.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $121.00 to $136.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $40.00 to $44.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) had its price target boosted by Citizens Jmp from $73.00 to $78.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $19.00 to $16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $525.00 to $435.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $83.00 to $88.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.50 to $6.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $30.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $7.50 to $8.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target reduced by Daiwa Securities Group Inc. from $212.00 to $175.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $40.00 to $32.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $30.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $19.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $30.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $720.00 to $600.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $70.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $88.10 to $87.80. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $325.00 to $275.00. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $40.00 to $34.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its price target boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $23.50 to $27.75. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $200.00 to $170.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $32.00 to $30.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $13.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $330.00 to $260.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $365.00 to $209.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

