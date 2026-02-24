Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.80 and last traded at $58.7330, with a volume of 2555708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.06.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.46. The company has a market cap of $115.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. DiPaolo Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,899,000. Clear Retirement Advice LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,486,000. Verus Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,858,000. SB Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Larch Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

