Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Stock Price Up 11.5% – What’s Next?

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) rose 11.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$124.39 and last traded at C$123.58. Approximately 645,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 823,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$110.84.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRI shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$285.00 to C$175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$190.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$275.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$181.83.

The stock has a market cap of C$55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$157.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$195.50.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported C$1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.76 billion during the quarter. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 20.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 5.6395803 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters is the result of the $17.6 billion megamerger of Canada’s Thomson and the United Kingdom’s Reuters Group in 2008 and the 2018 carve-out of its finance and risk business, Refinitiv, in which it holds a 45% stake. In 2019, the company agreed to exchange its 45% stake in Refinitiv for a 15% stake in LSE. Since the divestiture, the company is more concentrated on selling its flagship legal data and software, WestLaw, and its tax accounting software, OneSource. In addition, the company does hold a significant investment in the publicly traded Tradeweb, which operates a fixed income exchange.

