Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Has $10.04 Million Stock Position in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 347,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,066 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Carnival were worth $10,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its position in Carnival by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Carnival by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 147,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 3.1% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 51,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Stock Down 5.0%

NYSE:CCL opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.32. Carnival Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $34.03. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.50.

Carnival Dividend Announcement

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Carnival had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 10.37%.The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Carnival’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Carnival has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Carnival from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, December 19th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company’s core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

