TD Securities Lowers Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$158.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$183.00 to C$158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 32.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Stantec from C$169.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$167.00 to C$161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$153.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Monday, November 17th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$160.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Stantec from C$161.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stantec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$164.00.

Stantec Trading Down 0.9%

Insider Activity

TSE STN traded down C$1.12 on Tuesday, reaching C$119.63. The stock had a trading volume of 463,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,959. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$132.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$142.38. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$109.74 and a 12-month high of C$160.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$131.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$526,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 53,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,074,855.36. This represents a 8.03% increase in their position. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec empowers clients, people, and communities to rise to the world’s greatest challenges at a time when the world faces more unprecedented concerns than ever before. We are a global leader in sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting. Our professionals deliver the expertise, technology, and innovation communities need to manage aging infrastructure, demographic and population changes, the energy transition, and more. Today’s communities transcend geographic borders.

