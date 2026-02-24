Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CHP.UN. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.25 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.40.

Shares of CHP.UN traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$15.86. The company had a trading volume of 123,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,100. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.71, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.95. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1-year low of C$13.39 and a 1-year high of C$16.00.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust invests in, manages, and develops retail and commercial properties across Canada. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of shopping centers anchored by supermarkets and stand-alone supermarkets. The properties are mostly located in Ontario and Quebec, followed by Alberta, Nova Scotia, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. Choice Properties generate the majority of revenue from leasing properties to its tenants. The company’s principal tenant, the large-format retailer Loblaw Companies, contributes the vast majority of the total rent.

