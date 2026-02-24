Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Raised to C$74.50 at Raymond James Financial

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$73.00 to C$74.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EMA. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their target price on Emera from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Emera from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.72.

Get Emera alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Emera

Emera Stock Down 1.1%

TSE EMA traded down C$0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$69.33. 309,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,986. Emera has a 1-year low of C$56.59 and a 1-year high of C$71.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.23. The company has a market cap of C$20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$67.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$67.02.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported C$1.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Emera had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emera will post 3.1991627 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Emera

In other Emera news, insider Daniel Muldoon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.00, for a total value of C$536,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$159,326. This represents a 77.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Scott Carlyle Balfour sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.75, for a total value of C$677,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$523,910.75. The trade was a 56.39% decrease in their position. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Emera

(Get Free Report)

Emera is a geographically diverse energy and services company investing in electricity generation, transmission, and distribution as well as gas transmission and utility energy services. Emera has operations throughout North America and the Caribbean countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.