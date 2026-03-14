Dnca Finance Purchases 12,628 Shares of Crh Plc $CRH

Dnca Finance raised its position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,185 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,628 shares during the quarter. CRH comprises about 4.6% of Dnca Finance’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Dnca Finance owned about 0.08% of CRH worth $67,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,007,932,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in CRH by 24.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,803,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,175,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,558 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in CRH during the third quarter worth $295,798,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in CRH by 45.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,031,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $553,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 229.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,811,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,558 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CRH Price Performance

NYSE:CRH opened at $99.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.83. Crh Plc has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $131.55. The company has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33.

CRH Increases Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.02%.The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 28.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRH. UBS Group lifted their price target on CRH from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CRH from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. DA Davidson set a $120.00 target price on CRH in a research report on Friday, February 20th. BNP Paribas Exane raised CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CRH from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRH

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH’s core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

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