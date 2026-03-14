GRS Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invitation Home $INVH

GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 77,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,000. Invitation Home accounts for approximately 0.2% of GRS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Home by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,026,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,862,000 after buying an additional 719,365 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Invitation Home in the second quarter valued at $1,693,992,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Invitation Home by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,159,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,334,000 after acquiring an additional 460,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invitation Home by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,855,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,018,000 after acquiring an additional 309,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Home by 4.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,319,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,880,000 after acquiring an additional 514,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Invitation Home Stock Performance

Shares of Invitation Home stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.81. Invitation Home has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Invitation Home Dividend Announcement

Invitation Home ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $685.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.00 million. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 21.53%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on INVH. Evercore set a $31.00 target price on shares of Invitation Home in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Home in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Invitation Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INVH

About Invitation Home

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

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