Dnca Finance Boosts Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Dnca Finance raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Dnca Finance’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 9.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,247,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,742,000 after buying an additional 104,207 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,401,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,288,000 after buying an additional 521,180 shares in the last quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,581,000. LBP AM SA grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 68,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 23,874 shares in the company, valued at $6,207,240. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total value of $11,364,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 107,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,933,913.60. The trade was a 29.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HWM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $255.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $236.76 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.04 and a 52-week high of $267.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.28 and its 200 day moving average is $208.49. The company has a market cap of $94.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.82, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.94%.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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