WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Given New C$311.00 Price Target at TD Securities

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$335.00 to C$311.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 41.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WSP. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$335.00 to C$338.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$318.00 to C$316.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Desjardins raised their price target on WSP Global from C$346.00 to C$375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$301.00 to C$304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce decreased their target price on WSP Global from C$349.00 to C$342.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$328.83.

TSE:WSP traded up C$2.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$219.16. 364,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,896. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$213.18 and a 52-week high of C$291.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$253.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$263.71.

WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).

