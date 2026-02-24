New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of New World Development Co. (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.6851, but opened at $0.6125. New World Development shares last traded at $0.6125, with a volume of 285 shares.

New World Development Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47.

About New World Development

New World Development Company Limited is a Hong Kong–based conglomerate founded in 1970 by Dr. Cheng Yu-Tung. The company’s core business lies in property development and investment, encompassing residential, commercial and retail projects. Through its flagship developments and joint ventures, New World Development has established a reputation for large-scale mixed-use complexes, premium office towers and luxury residential communities in Greater China and beyond.

Beyond property, New World Development has diversified into infrastructure and services via its listed subsidiary, NWS Holdings.

