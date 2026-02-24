AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Shares Up 9.5% – Here’s Why

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.9950. Approximately 3,206,055 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 6,201,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Up 10.0%

The company has a market cap of $788.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51.

Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSOS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. PFS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

About AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

