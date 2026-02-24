CochLear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

CochLear Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 74,552 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 233% from the previous session’s volume of 22,376 shares.The stock last traded at $68.2310 and had previously closed at $68.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised CochLear from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

CochLear Stock Down 1.3%

CochLear Company Profile

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.67.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

