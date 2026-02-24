Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) and American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY) Critical Contrast

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) and American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dynatrace and American Noble Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatrace 0 6 19 0 2.76 American Noble Gas 1 7 2 0 2.10

Dynatrace presently has a consensus target price of $52.52, suggesting a potential upside of 53.95%. American Noble Gas has a consensus target price of $16.89, suggesting a potential upside of 22.15%. Given Dynatrace’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dynatrace is more favorable than American Noble Gas.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

94.3% of Dynatrace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of American Noble Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Dynatrace shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of American Noble Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dynatrace has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Noble Gas has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dynatrace and American Noble Gas”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatrace $1.70 billion 5.99 $483.68 million $0.61 55.93 American Noble Gas $19.28 billion 2.90 $3.16 billion $0.77 17.95

American Noble Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Dynatrace. American Noble Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynatrace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dynatrace and American Noble Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatrace 9.55% 9.75% 6.45% American Noble Gas 16.16% 30.60% 19.26%

Summary

American Noble Gas beats Dynatrace on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc. provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, delivers software, and enhance user experiences. In addition, the company offers implementation, consulting, and training services. It markets its products through a combination of direct sales team and a network of partners, including resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking, financial services, government, insurance, retail and wholesale, transportation, and software. Dynatrace, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About American Noble Gas

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other. The company was founded by Dinesh Krishnan Swamy, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, Narayana Ramarao Nagavara Murthy, Raghavan N. S., Ashok Arora, Nandan M. Nilekani, and S. D. Shibulal on July 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Bangalore, India.

