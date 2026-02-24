ACT Energy Technologies (TSE:ACX) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

ACT Energy Technologies Ltd. (TSE:ACX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.30 and last traded at C$6.35, with a volume of 26061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.34.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACX shares. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on ACT Energy Technologies from C$8.75 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ACT Energy Technologies from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.63.

The stock has a market cap of C$212.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.19.

ACT Energy Technologies Ltd. is based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. We operate in Canada and in the United States as Altitude Energy Partners, and in the U.S. under Discovery Downhole Services and Rime Downhole Technologies.

