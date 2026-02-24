Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF (TSE:VXC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF (TSE:VXC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$77.06 and last traded at C$77.05, with a volume of 82628 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$76.43.

Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF Stock Up 0.7%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$75.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$73.77.

About Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF

(Get Free Report)

The investment objective of Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap Ex Canada Index ETF (the ETF) is to track, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada China A Inclusion Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index representing the performance of large-, mid- and small-capitalization stocks in developed and emerging markets, excluding Canada. To achieve its investment objective, the ETF employs a passive management, or indexing, investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index by investing primarily in a U.S.-domiciled fund managed by The Vanguard Group, Inc hat seeks to track the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.