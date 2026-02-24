TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.89 and last traded at $55.34, with a volume of 92036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TATT. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TAT Technologies from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Loop Capital set a $53.00 price target on shares of TAT Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of TAT Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark raised their price objective on TAT Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded TAT Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

Get TAT Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TATT

TAT Technologies Stock Up 2.5%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAT Technologies

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TAT Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TAT Technologies by 978.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TAT Technologies in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TAT Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TAT Technologies by 470.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

TAT Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TAT Technologies Ltd. is a global provider of environmental control and thermal management solutions for the aerospace industry. The company specializes in the design, manufacturing and support of aircraft environmental control systems (ECS), heat exchangers and related components. Its product portfolio serves commercial and military airframers, engine manufacturers and airlines, offering critical systems that regulate cabin pressure, temperature and ventilation on fixed-wing and rotary aircraft.

Key offerings include air cycle machines, preconditioned air units, steam/water separators and specialty heat exchangers engineered to meet stringent aerospace standards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.