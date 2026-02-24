Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.33 and last traded at $17.1550, with a volume of 455911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAMA shares. Maxim Group set a $20.00 price target on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Mama’s Creations from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Mama’s Creations from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Mama’s Creations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mama’s Creations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $690.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.21 million. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 16.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mama’s Creations, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Mama’s Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products. Its brands include MamaMancini’s, Creative Salads, and The Olive Branch. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

