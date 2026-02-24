Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Insider Guy Gosselin Sells 4,947 Shares

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) insider Guy Gosselin sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$310.00, for a total value of C$1,533,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 31,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,728,110. This trade represents a 13.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Shares of TSE AEM traded up C$5.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$335.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,636. The firm has a market capitalization of C$167.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.54. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of C$132.96 and a 52 week high of C$335.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$269.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$238.21.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported C$3.71 EPS for the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of C$4.89 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 5.4966052 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

AEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$300.00 to C$320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$241.00 to C$251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$337.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$300.00 to C$350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$272.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines is a gold miner operating mines in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It also owns 50% of the Canadian Malartic mine. Agnico operated just one mine, LaRonde, as recently as 2008 before bringing its other mines on line in rapid succession in the following years. The company produced more than 1.7 million gold ounces in 2020. Agnico Eagle is focused on increasing gold production in lower-risk jurisdictions.

