Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 24th (AGI, ASIC, CHP.UN, CRON, DB, EGO, EMA, ESTA, FAR, FRPT)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, February 24th:

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$70.00 to C$80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get Alamos Gold Inc alerts:

Ategrity Specialty (NYSE:ASIC) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $27.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN)

had its target price raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) was given a C$4.50 price target by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB) was given a C$0.10 price target by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $47.00 to $45.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price boosted by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$73.00 to C$74.50. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$68.00 to C$69.00. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$72.00 to C$74.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$67.00 to C$68.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $84.00 to $86.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$3.00 to C$4.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $80.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $21.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$36.00 to C$40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $28.50 to $33.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

High Tide (TSE:HITI) was given a C$6.50 price target by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $231.00 to $239.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cannara Biotech (CNSX:LOVE) was given a $3.25 price target by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $305.00 to $325.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$17.00 to C$20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) had its target price increased by Chardan Capital from $174.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $72.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) had its target price boosted by Ventum Financial from C$10.50 to C$12.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$9.50 to C$11.00. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$183.00 to C$158.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$75.00 to C$80.00.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) was given a C$17.00 price target by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$15.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$14.00 to C$15.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price increased by ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$47.00 to C$52.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$335.00 to C$311.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.