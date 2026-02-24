High Tide (TSE:HITI) PT Set at C$6.50 by TD Securities

High Tide (TSE:HITI – Get Free Report) received a C$6.50 target price from equities research analysts at TD Securities in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

High Tide Stock Performance

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide (Nasdaq: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA) is the leading community-grown, retail-forward cannabis enterprise engineered to unleash the full value of the world’s most powerful plant. High Tide (HITI) is uniquely-built around the cannabis consumer, with wholly-diversified and fully-integrated operations across all components of cannabis, including bricks-and-mortar retail stores and e-commerce assets. The Company is the largest non-franchised cannabis retail chain in Canada, with locations spanning British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario.

