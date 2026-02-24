Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at TD Securities

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 3.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Eldorado Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

Eldorado Gold stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $51.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.15.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $575.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.42 million. On average, analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation is a Canada?based gold producer engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mineral properties. The company’s core focus is on gold, silver and select base metals, with an emphasis on advancing projects through feasibility and into production. Eldorado Gold maintains a diversified portfolio of both producing mines and advanced?stage development projects.

Operationally, Eldorado Gold manages multiple gold mining operations across Turkey, Canada and Greece.

