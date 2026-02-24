Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Capital One Financial raised Whitecap Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Whitecap Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.94.

TSE:WCP traded down C$0.19 on Tuesday, reaching C$13.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,716,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,063,189. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.22. The stock has a market cap of C$16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.69. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$6.87 and a 12-month high of C$13.98.

Whitecap Resources Inc is engaged in the business of acquiring, developing, and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets. The company acquires assets with discovered petroleum initially in place and low current recovery factors. Light oil is the primary byproduct of Whitecap’s Canadian assets. To extract petroleum products from its resources, the company uses horizontal drilling, in addition to multistage fracturing technology. Crude oil is the leading revenue generator out of the basket of energy products sold by Whitecap.

